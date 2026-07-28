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PML-N hits back at Bilawal over AJK election claimsTrump says US wants to avoid attacks on Iranian power plantsPPP questions phased AJK elections; alleges code violationsPakistan’s digital economy gaining strength, says GSMAMarriage proposals surge for CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke after protest fameJapan earthquake leaves several dead, over 50 injuredPakistan, India begin issuing assignment visas for diplomatic staffPM directs institutions to remain prepared for monsoon emergenciesUS lawmakers pledge stronger parliamentary engagement with PakistanBilawal accuses state of favouring PML-N, alleges rigging in AJK polls

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Marriage proposals surge for CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke after protest fame | SAMAA TV