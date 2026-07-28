Abhijeet Dipke, the leader of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who emerged as one of the most recognisable faces of India's youth protests, is reportedly receiving a flood of marriage proposals following his rise to national prominence.

According to his mother, Anita Dipke, the family had been receiving marriage proposals even before the nationwide demonstrations, but the number increased dramatically after Abhijeet became a leading figure in the student-led movement.

She said the family hopes to see the 30-year-old activist married by December 2026 or January 2027.

Speaking about the recent influx of proposals, Anita Dipke said the family would discuss them in detail once Abhijeet returns home to Pune.

Abhijeet is currently in Boston, and his return was delayed by a few days after he contracted typhoid following the conclusion of the Jantar Mantar protests.

His mother said she and other family members had mentioned the marriage proposals during a phone call, but Abhijeet simply smiled and offered little response.

Despite the growing interest, the family has made it clear that the final decision regarding marriage—and the choice of a life partner—will rest entirely with Abhijeet.

Dipke gained national attention after leading the Cockroach Janta Party's youth protests, which evolved into a wider movement over education reforms, unemployment and governance issues.