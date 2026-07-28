United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wants to avoid attacks on the Iran’s power plants and bridges, adding that the US position on Iran is currently very strong.

Trump said Iran’s underground nuclear site was not a major problem for the United States and that there were no plans for an attack on the facility at present. He said Iran could not be allowed to violate agreements and added that reaching a deal with Iran was better than destroying the country.

'Washington's position on Iran remains firm'

The US president said negotiations were sometimes the best option, while Iran at times claimed it was not willing to hold talks. He said Washington’s position on Iran remained extremely firm. Trump added that many Republican leaders wanted him to continue military action against Iran, warning that further action would follow if Iran failed to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, Trump said former US president Barack Obama believed he could make Iran a friend by offering concessions. He claimed Iran tried to develop nuclear weapons after the agreement made during Obama’s presidency. Trump said Iran had agreed not to build nuclear weapons and only the final agreement needed to be completed.

He added that the United States could destroy major Iranian bridges within one to two hours.





