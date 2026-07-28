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Pakistan face early pressure after West Indies set 211-run targetPM directs faster work on housing scheme for poor familiesS&P Global warns of external pressures facing Pakistan’s economyPML-N hits back at Bilawal over AJK election claimsTrump says US wants to avoid attacks on Iranian power plantsPPP questions phased AJK elections; alleges code violationsPakistan’s digital economy gaining strength, says GSMAMarriage proposals surge for CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke after protest fameJapan earthquake leaves several dead, over 50 injuredPakistan, India begin issuing assignment visas for diplomatic staff

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Trump says US wants to avoid attacks on Iranian power plants, bridges | SAMAA TV