Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Tuesday the authorities to speed up work on providing homes to poor and middle-class families.

A review meeting of the “Prime Minister Apna Ghar Scheme” was held under the chairmanship of the premier. The meeting was informed that banks have so far approved Rs204 billion for financing under the scheme, while implementation on financing worth Rs27 billion has already started.

A detailed briefing was given on the progress of financing under the Prime Minister Apna Ghar Scheme. The Ministry of Housing and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are reviewing the progress on a weekly basis.

PM Shehbaz said providing a home to ordinary citizens is the government’s top priority. He directed banks to increase financing to make the scheme successful and prepare a comprehensive strategy for model housing projects.