The police allegedly raided the residence of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) instead of the intended address in the Sarwar Road police station limits.

The police sources said the raiding team made an error while identifying the target house and carried out the operation at the wrong address. The police added an inquiry is under way into the incident.

A case has been registered against the SHO and 11 police personnel over the alleged misuse of authority and the wrongful operation.

The officials said legal and departmental action will be taken against those found responsible in light of the inquiry report.