The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued on Wednesday an alert over the risk of heavy rain and flooding across Pakistan until August 4.

The NDMA said there is a risk of landslides in the mountainous areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It also warned that hill torrents and streams in these areas may overflow.

The authority has also warned of possible flooding in rivers across Punjab and Sindh.

The alert said there is a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Flash floods are also feared in parts of Balochistan.

The NDMA said water levels in streams and hill torrents across Balochistan may rise because of heavy rainfall.

The NDMA advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams and hill torrents during the wet weather.

People have also been advised to keep an emergency kit ready and follow all official weather advisories issued by the authorities.