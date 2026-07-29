Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given in-principle approval to the Daanish Schools Authority Rules, the managing director rules and other regulations at a meeting of the Daanish authority board on Wednesday.

The meeting also approved the transfer of all land allocated for Daanish Schools to the Daanish Schools Authority. The prime minister directed that the authority should have a compact structure to save public resources.

Chairing the first meeting of the Daanish authority board, the prime minister said providing equal educational and development opportunities to children from economically disadvantaged families remained the government's foremost priority. He said Daanish Schools were established on this principle, where deserving students receive admission and education on merit.

The prime minister also directed that all under-construction Daanish Schools should be completed within the prescribed timeframe. He instructed that project and skill-based learning, along with personality development courses, should form part of the curriculum.

The meeting was informed that, of the 29 proposed Daanish Schools across the country, 15 have received approval and work is under way on 13.

The Daanish authority board also approved the establishment of a model teachers' training institute of international standard for the training of Daanish Schools teachers.