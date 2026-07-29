Renowned actor and musician Khalid Nizami has passed away in Karachi.

He had been unwell for a long time, and his family confirmed his death. His funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow after Zuhr prayers at Usmania Mosque, Buffer Zone Sector 15-B, Karachi.

Nizami gained fame through popular Pakistan Television dramas including 'Uncle Urfi', 'Shehzori' and 'Ankahi'. He displayed his acting skills in several memorable television productions.

The showbiz personalities and fans expressed grief over his death, saying that the entertainment industry has lost a talented actor and comedian. His artistic contributions will always be remembered.