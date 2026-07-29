Saudi Arabia has appointed Dr Rajeh bin Tami Al-Baqami as its new ambassador to Pakistan, replacing Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.

Al-Baqami will take charge of the diplomatic post soon. Al-Baqami retired from the rank of Major General in 2024. After his retirement, he joined the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al-Baqami took the oath of office before Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday. He obtained a PhD in Human Resource Management (HRM) from Brunel University London in 2015.

The newly appointed Saudi ambassador is expected to assume charge within a month. The current Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Al-Malki, will continue in office for around one more month.