United States President Donald Trump has once again warned Iran, saying that his country will carry out severe attacks if necessary and that Tehran will face major consequences.

Trump told Fox News in a phone interview that “We will hit them very hard and they will suffer a major loss”. The United States president said that the overnight attacks on resistance groups in Iraq were carried out in coordination with Saudi Arabia.

POTUS says Iran talks to continue

He said US forces destroyed Iranian missiles targeting Jordan within minutes. Trump said talks with Iran would continue.

He termed Iran-backed militias as “a cancer for the world”.

The US president said the attack on militias in Iraq was carried out after communication with the Iraqi government.