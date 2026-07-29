The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad for breaching the Code of Conduct.

Khurram Shahzad was fined 15 per cent of his match fee after he made an inappropriate gesture following the dismissal of West Indies batter Shai Hope.

The ICC also issued a warning to Mohammad Abbas for an 'aggressive' celebration after he bowled West Indies Test vice-captain Jomel Warrican.

Both fast bowlers were handed one demerit point each by the ICC. Shahzad and Abbas accepted their mistakes and admitted the offences.