Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that the policy inconsistency has repeatedly hindered the Pakistan's development, stressing that the national plans require continuity of 10 to 15 years to achieve success.

Addressing the Strategic Dialogue and Launch of Development Advocate Pakistan ceremony, he said that the governments often replace the entire policy framework after a change in administration, causing long-term development plans to fail.

Iqbal said Vision 2020 and Vision 2025 were abandoned because of political the changes. He said that even the best development projects cannot succeed without consistent policies.

He said that the Pakistan's biggest challenge is its weakened social and economic structure. He added that economic growth requires close coordination between the economic and social sectors.

The federal minister said sustainable development is not possible without improving social indicators. He added that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted under Uraan Pakistan to address structural challenges.

Iqbal said that the development cannot be achieved without making education, health, population management, young people and women the main pillars of national progress.

He said that the Pakistan's population has reached about 260 million this year. He warned that it could rise to between 370 million and 380 million by 2050 if population growth is not controlled.

Iqbal said climate change has placed water and food security under serious threat. He added that the federal and provincial governments must work together to manage population growth.