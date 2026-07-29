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Nepra hears June fuel price adjustment requestSarfaraz says Masood's injury affected batting orderIran condemns US-Saudi strikes in Iraq as ‘clear aggression’Policy inconsistency hampers Pakistan’s development: Ahsan IqbalWasim Akram appeals for help as pet dog goes missing in KarachiPakistan passport ranks 101st in 2026 with access to 29 destinationsSecurity forces kill 32 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations: ISPRCentre approves import of 1 million metric tons of wheatGold prices decline in Pakistan - July 29, 2026Several terrorists killed in Swat operation, police official martyred

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Policy inconsistency hampers Pakistan’s development: Ahsan Iqbal | SAMAA TV