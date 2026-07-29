Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram has appealed to the public for help in finding his missing pet dog after it went missing from Karachi’s DHA Phase 8 area.

The legendary fast bowler shared an appeal on his official Instagram account, asking residents to check nearby areas and provide any information that could help reunite the family with their pet.

The missing dog, named Duke, is a five-month-old black German Shepherd with a long coat and no visible markings.

Family seeks help from DHA residents





Wasim Akram and his wife Shaniera Akram have requested residents, security guards and local communities in DHA Phase 8 to remain alert and assist in the search.

The family said Duke may have wandered into nearby parks, gardens, streets, rooftops or garages and urged people to check these areas.

A reward of Rs250,000 has been announced for anyone who provides reliable information leading to Duke’s recovery or helps bring him safely back home.

No confirmation of recovery yet





The family has asked people to share accurate information and avoid spreading unverified reports about the missing dog.

As of now, there has been no confirmation that Duke has been found or reunited with the family.