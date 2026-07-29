Several terrorists were killed and many others injured during an operation by police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Swat’s Tehsil Kabal and Matta areas, police said.

According to officials, police and CTD personnel surrounded suspected terrorists at the hilltop area of Shalkho Sar, leading to an intense exchange of fire between the two sides.

Several terrorists were killed during the clash, while many of their associates were injured, officials added.

A police spokesperson confirmed that an elite force official was martyred in the firing by terrorists during the operation.

Operation continues in Swat

The encounter between security personnel and terrorists is still ongoing, according to the police spokesperson.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand and District Police Officers are directly monitoring the operation.

Police officials have reiterated their resolve to continue operations against terrorists to restore peace and stability in the region.