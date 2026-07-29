Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday, with the price of 24-karat gold falling by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs426,436, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams decreased by Rs857, settling at Rs365,600, while 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs335,145 per 10 grams after a decline of Rs786.

International gold prices also witnessed a downward trend, falling by $10 to $4,040 per ounce.

Silver prices move upward

Unlike gold, silver prices increased in the domestic market.

The price of 24-karat silver rose by Rs68 per tola to Rs6,291, while silver per 10 grams increased by Rs58 to Rs5,393.

International silver prices also gained $0.68, reaching $58.12 per ounce.

The rates were issued on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, with gold and silver purity listed at 999.9/24K.