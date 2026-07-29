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Centre approves import of 1 million metric tons of wheatGold prices decline in Pakistan - July 29, 2026Several terrorists killed in Swat operation, police official martyredIRGC claims attack on US air base and CENTCOM facility in JordanGovt collects Rs80 petroleum levy on every litre of petrolTrump administration bans new Chinese humanoid robot importsJapan quake death toll rises to 13 as rescuers search collapsed mallTrump mourns Lindsey Graham as war hawk and longtime political allyUS, Saudi Arabia target Iran-backed groups in Iraq after drone attacksOpenAI AI agent compromised another company during hacking spree

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Gold prices decline in Pakistan - July 29, 2026 | SAMAA TV