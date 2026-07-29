The federal government has approved the import of 1 million metric tons of wheat to help meet the country's requirements, officials said.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Federal Wheat Board, where participants reviewed wheat availability, distribution and the requirements of the provinces.

According to officials, the quality specifications for the imported wheat will be finalised in consultation with provincial governments.

Distribution based on provincial needs





The meeting decided that wheat imports would be planned after considering the overall requirements of all provinces.

Officials said the imported wheat would be distributed fairly among the provinces based on their respective needs to ensure adequate supplies across the country.