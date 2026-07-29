Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said Shan Masood scored a century in the first innings but suffered an injury while batting, adding that was the reason that the former Test captain did not bat in his usual position during the second innings.

Addressing a press conference, Sarfaraz said that the West Indies fast bowlers deserved credit for their performance and added that they bowled well, particularly on the fourth day.

Sarfaraz said that both teams produced excellent cricket in the first Test, but the West Indies made better use of the conditions.

He said the team management would decide before the second Test whether to include Abdullah Shafique or Saud Shakeel in the playing XI.

Coach admits Pakistan failed to break key partnership

Sarfaraz said Pakistan failed to break an important partnership during a session on the third day, which proved costly.

He said Pakistan had a good opportunity to take the lead in the first innings but did not make the most of it.

He added that the pitch offered assistance to the fast bowlers throughout the match.

Sarfaraz also said Imam-ul-Haq batted well and would have benefited from converting his innings into a bigger score.

The West Indies defeated Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.