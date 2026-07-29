Pakistan's security forces killed 32 terrorists during multiple intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan over the past 24 hours, according to the military's media wing.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the joint operations targeted what it described as the terrorist networks of "Fitna al Khawarij" and "Fitna al Hindustan."

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based area sanitisation and targeted operations in Khyber district on the night of July 28-29, killing 24 militants.

In a separate operation in Nushki district of Balochistan, security forces killed eight militants following what the military described as an intense exchange of fire.

Weapons, explosives recovered





The ISPR said weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the militants' hideouts and destroyed during the operations.

It added that clearance and sanitisation operations are continuing in the affected areas to eliminate any remaining militants and their facilitators.

The military said the operations are part of Pakistan's ongoing counterterrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

"The relentless counterterrorism campaign by the security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.