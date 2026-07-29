Pakistan's passport has dropped from 79th place in 2006 to 101st in the latest Henley Passport Index 2026, highlighting the country's declining global travel mobility over the past two decades.

According to the 20th anniversary edition of the index, Pakistani passport holders currently enjoy access to 29 destinations through visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival (VOA) or Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) arrangements.

The passport reached its lowest-ever ranking of 113th in 2021 before recovering gradually to 103rd in 2025 and improving to 101st in the latest rankings.

Pakistan passport ranking timeline





Pakistan's global passport ranking has changed significantly over the years:

2006: 79th

2011: 99th

2015: 107th

2021: 113th (lowest ranking)

2024: 101st

2025: 103rd

2026: 101st

During 2026, Pakistan's ranking fluctuated from 98th in January to 97th in February before slipping to 100th in May and 101st in July.

Where can Pakistanis travel without a regular visa?





Pakistani passport holders currently have access to 29 destinations, including:

Visa-free: 11 destinations

Visa on arrival: 15 destinations

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA): 3 destinations

Asia





Cambodia, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka (ETA) and Timor-Leste.

Africa





Burundi, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya (ETA), Madagascar, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles (ETA) and Sierra Leone.

Americas and Caribbean





Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Pacific islands





Cook Islands, Micronesia, Montserrat, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

No European country currently offers visa-free or simplified entry for Pakistani passport holders under the Henley Index.

E-visa options expand





Pakistani travellers can also apply online for e-visas to dozens of countries across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, including the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Georgia, South Africa, Tanzania and Qatar.

Singapore tops global rankings





Singapore retained the world's most powerful passport in 2026 with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations.

The United Arab Emirates emerged as one of the biggest success stories, climbing to joint second place alongside Japan and South Korea with access to 188 destinations, reflecting major gains through diplomacy and international partnerships.

The Henley Passport Index noted that passport strength is increasingly linked to diplomatic relations, economic influence, global stability and international cooperation.