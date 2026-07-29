Iran has strongly condemned joint US and Saudi strikes on targets in Iraq, describing the attacks as a “clear aggression” against Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the strikes represented a violation of international law and accused Washington and its regional allies of attempting to expand the conflict in West Asia.

The ministry said the attacks were also a violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of states.

Iran expresses support for Iraq

Tehran expressed condolences over the reported deaths of Iraqi citizens during the strikes and said it stood in solidarity with the Iraqi government and people.

Iran held the United States and its regional partners responsible for what it called the “dangerous consequences” of the military action.

The statement came after the United States and Saudi Arabia carried out strikes against Iran-backed groups in eastern Iraq, with Washington and Riyadh saying the targets were linked to drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.