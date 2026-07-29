The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) held a hearing on the fuel price adjustment request for June.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought an increase of Rs1.20 per unit in electricity tariffs, Nepra officials said. The CPPA managing director said 13.07 billion units of electricity were sold in June. Th officials said the estimated fuel cost for electricity in June was Rs7.71 per unit.

The CPPA managing director said the actual fuel cost reached Rs8.91 per unit in June, adding that the costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) also led to higher electricity generation costs during the month.

Meanwhile, Nepra member Maqsood Anwar said the public should not only hear promises of cheaper electricity. He said practical measures should be taken to provide cheaper electricity.

It is pertinent to note that the hearing on the monthly fuel cost adjustment request concluded. Nepra will issue its decision later.