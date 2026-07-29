Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said that she will return to Bangladesh by December despite concerns over a threat to her life.

Sheikh Hasina, who faces allegations related to war crimes, said she could be killed or sent to prison after her return to the country.

She said she was fully aware of what could happen to her, but still wanted to go back because her people were calling for her return.

Hasina vows to return to Bangladesh despite death sentence

Earlier in June, Hasina had vowed to return to Bangladesh this year, rejecting a death sentence handed down against her in absentia and calling the verdict “illegal, unconstitutional and politically motivated”.

Hasina, 78, left Bangladesh for India after a student-led uprising removed her government in August 2024. In an interview with Indian broadcaster NDTV, she said she was not deterred by the risk and would face “every obstacle and every conspiracy” to return home.