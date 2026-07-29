—°C
LIVE
SAMAA TV
اردو
SAMAA TV
Headlines
Kuwait's FM praises Pakistan’s peace role in meeting with CDFPakistan, Kuwait reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral tiesKP Assembly limits blue passports to term of office'We'll hit them very hard': Trump warns Iran of severe attacksICC fines Shahzad; warns Abbas over 'aggressive' celebrationsSheikh Hasina plans Bangladesh return by DecPTI rejects AJK election results; demands fresh pollsNepra hears June fuel price adjustment requestSarfaraz says Masood's injury affected batting orderIran condemns US-Saudi strikes in Iraq as ‘clear aggression’

Suggestion

SAMAA TV

Loading...

Copyright © 2026 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.

KP Assembly limits blue passports to term of office | SAMAA TV