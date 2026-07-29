The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Standing Committee on Privileges has made important decisions regarding the Members’ Privileges Bill as it has been decided that the members of the provincial assembly would receive the blue passports only for the duration of their assembly term instead of a lifetime facility.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Privileges was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi, who also heads the committee.

During the meeting, a proposal to issue assembly the Nadra cards to members was discussed, while the issuance of such cards to members’ family members was also considered for removal.

The committee also decided to introduce amendments to media-related laws in the Members’ Privileges and Entitlements Bill and provide some relaxation. However, all privileges and expenses of the speaker and deputy speaker would remain unchanged.

Several assembly members have expressed strong reservations over the removal of the lifetime the blue passport facility.

The sources said the amended draft of the provincial assembly’s Privileges Bill would soon be finalised and presented to the cabinet for approval before being placed before the assembly again.

The matter was reviewed after KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi asked speaker Babar Saleem to reconsider the provisions of the bill.