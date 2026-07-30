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Saudi investors show interest in $10bn investment in PakistanPakistan, Saudi Arabia back proposal for meeting on Palestine situationPakistan, Belarus resolve to boost military cooperationPM orders stricter action against power theftFCC declares pension legal right of retired employeesIndia summons Meta executives over briefly restricted Modi Facebook postWorld Cup boost fails to stop record Adidas share slumpPakistan defeat South Korea 3-1 in first hockey testNaqvi says govt will complete term, urges all major parties to unitePakistan targets export of 5,000 vehicles to Bangladesh by 2029

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PM orders stricter action against power theft | SAMAA TV