Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Thursday the authorities to take stricter measures to eliminate electricity theft, install smart meters across the country and improve the performance of electricity distribution companies during a review meeting on the affairs of the Power Division in Islamabad.

PM calls for improving power sector

The prime minister said that the reforms in the power sector remained among the government's top priorities. He said that efforts were required to improve the sector and stressed that the nationwide installation of smart meters was essential.

He ordered a technical audit of the billing systems of electricity distribution companies and directed officials to prepare key performance indicators to assess their performance. He also instructed that integrated targets and timelines be set for the distribution companies.

PM Shehbaz said that the best-performing electricity distribution company would receive official recognition. He also directed officials to prepare village-level solar energy projects to help address load-shedding in rural areas.

The meeting was informed that the technical and commercial losses of electricity distribution companies were gradually declining. Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan electricity distribution companies achieved 100 per cent recoveries during the financial year 2025-26.

DSUs established in parts of country to curb power theft

The officials said DISCO Support Units (DSUs) had been established in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Lahore, Multan and Hazara to curb electricity theft, improve recoveries and resolve technical issues.

The meeting was also informed that the first phase of the Asset Performance Management System at transformer level would be completed by September 30. A proposal to install 16.2 million single-phase AMI smart meters in Multan, Lahore, Peshawar, Hazara and Quetta is under consideration.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, chief secretaries of all four provinces, inspectors general of police and senior government officials.