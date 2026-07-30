Pakistan has signed an agreement with Bangladesh to export locally manufactured vehicles, setting a target of shipping 5,000 vehicles by 2029 in a move aimed at expanding the country's automotive exports.

Speaking to the media, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan described the agreement as a major milestone for Pakistan's auto industry, saying it would mark the first large-scale export of vehicles manufactured in the country to Bangladesh.

He said the government was pursuing its vision of transforming Pakistan into a global manufacturing hub, adding that investment from Chinese companies was playing a key role in achieving that objective.

Haroon Akhtar said more than 150 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) had been signed for battery production in Pakistan, while around 95% of mobile phones used in the country are now being manufactured locally.

He added that Pakistan would also begin manufacturing solar panels domestically to reduce import dependence.

The special assistant further said the government had issued 86 licences for the manufacturing of two-wheeled electric motorcycles as part of efforts to promote electric mobility.

Managing Director of Rincon Auto, Romorau Chaudhry, said the company would work with Pakistani partners to export vehicles to Bangladesh, noting that there is also strong demand for electric motorcycles in the Bangladeshi market.

Meanwhile, MG Pakistan CEO Jian Qiang Sao said the automobile industry in every country requires appropriate policy support and protection to grow sustainably.