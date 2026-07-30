Pakistan's gold medalist Arshad Nadeem qualified on Thursday for the 2026 Commonwealth Games javelin throw final.

Pakistan's Sultan misses out

The gold medallist secured a place among the top 12 finalists. Pakistan's Yasir Sultan did not qualify for the final.

Arshad Nadeem recorded a throw of 78.63 metres in his first attempt. He threw 75.65 metres in his third attempt. The Glasgow Commonwealth Games javelin throw final will take place tomorrow.

It is pertinent to note that Sri Lanka’s Ramesh Tharanga has spearheaded the competition, with a throw of 82.84 metres, followed by Grenada’s Anderson Peters with 81.29 metres and South Africa’s Douw Smit with 80.64 metres.