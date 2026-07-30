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Iran says talks with Oman on Hormuz continueFact-check: Viral Narendra Modi resignation letter is fakeOut-of-favour India batter Rahane quits international cricketArshad Nadeem qualifies for 2026 Commonwealth Games javelin finalShipping costs set to fall after Pakistan exits war risk listIndia continues water aggression; releases water from Salal Dam for 10th timeEngland appoint Root as Test captain; Fleming named head coachPM orders stronger QR code complaint system for overseas PakistanisGold price in Pakistan rises by Rs1,000 per tola - July 30, 2026Babar, Sarfaraz demand improvement after first Test setback

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Shipping costs set to fall after Pakistan exits war risk list | SAMAA TV