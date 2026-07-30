India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed as fake a viral letter falsely claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resigned from office.

The forged document, which circulated widely on social media platforms, featured the Ashoka Chakra emblem and what appeared to be Modi's signature. It falsely stated that the prime minister was stepping down due to "personal and political responsibility."

The PIB's fact-check unit clarified on Thursday that the document was fabricated and that Prime Minister Modi has not resigned.

Officials urged the public not to believe or circulate the fake letter, advising social media users to verify such claims through official government sources before sharing them.

The bureau reiterated that misinformation spread through forged documents can mislead the public and encouraged people to rely on verified announcements from government channels.