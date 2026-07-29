A deadly militant attack on a police checkpost in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has left 10 security personnel, including a senior police officer, martyred and more than 20 others injured.

The assault came as security forces continued major counterterrorism operations across KP and Balochistan, killing dozens of militants.

Attackers targeted the Khazina Banda checkpost in Hangu in what officials described as another cowardly assault by enemies of peace.

The attack claimed the lives of 10 personnel, including DSP Diyar Khan, while more than 20 security officials were injured during the incident.

The wounded personnel were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Hangu for medical treatment.

Six attackers killed

Security personnel responded immediately to the assault, launching a retaliatory operation against the attackers.

According to officials, six attackers were killed during the exchange of fire, preventing further casualties and limiting the scope of the attack.

Funeral prayers for the martyred personnel were held at the Hangu Police Lines, where fellow officers, officials, and members of the community paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The attack has once again highlighted the continuing security challenges faced by law enforcement personnel in the region.

Attack on Peshawar police outpost foiled

In a separate incident, an attempted terrorist attack on the Adizai outpost of the Matni Police Station in Peshawar was successfully foiled.

Security forces prevented the attackers from achieving their objective, and a search operation was launched in the surrounding area to trace those involved.

Security forces intensify operations

Alongside responding to the attacks, security forces carried out major counterterrorism operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a total of 32 terrorists were killed during these operations after their hideouts were effectively targeted.

The military's media wing said 24 terrorists were killed in Khyber, while eight Indian-sponsored militants were eliminated during an operation in Nushki, Balochistan.

ISPR stated that security forces effectively targeted terrorist hideouts during the operations, reaffirming their commitment to eliminating militant threats and maintaining peace in the country.