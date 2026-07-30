The American Red Cross has declared a nationwide blood supply crisis for only the second time in its 150-year history, warning that critically low reserves are putting pressure on hospitals across the United States.

The organisation said blood supplies dropped by nearly a quarter in the past month, while demand typically rises during the summer due to more accidents, outdoor injuries and emergency medical needs.

Dr Courtney Lawrence of the American Red Cross said a combination of extreme heat, wildfires and other disruptions had contributed to the worsening shortage.

"We don't have the ability to stockpile blood super far in advance because blood does have a finite shelf life," Lawrence said, adding that donated blood must be used within 42 days before it expires.

Hospitals face growing pressure





The Red Cross, which supplies around 40% of the US blood supply, is currently distributing about 3,500 more blood units than usual for this time of year.

Lawrence said the organisation has been forced to use its reserves at very low levels to maintain hospital supplies.

Hospitals have warned that the shortage could affect routine operations, with some facilities considering whether patients may need to be redirected to other trauma centres if blood supplies become insufficient for emergencies.

All blood types are needed, but officials are particularly urging donations of O positive blood, which can often be used in emergency situations when a patient's blood type is unknown.

Extreme weather worsens shortage





The Red Cross said unusually high temperatures have affected blood donation drives, with some facilities unable to maintain safe and comfortable conditions for donors.

Wildfires have also diverted resources, while the country has faced widespread food-borne illnesses that have further complicated the situation.

The first time the Red Cross declared a blood supply crisis was in January 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic and severe winter weather.

Canada also reports decline





Canada has also experienced a significant drop in blood donations.

Canadian Blood Services said supplies have declined by nearly 20% since the beginning of June, with weekly appointments falling below expected levels.

The organisation warned that several blood types now have limited reserves and said the situation could become unsustainable if donation rates do not improve.

Officials in both countries are urging eligible donors to give blood to help stabilise supplies and ensure hospitals can continue providing emergency care.