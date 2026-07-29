Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday the federal government has decided to make Islamabad and its adjoining areas a hepatitis-free region.

Expressing his thoughts, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart said that Pakistan ranks first in the world in terms of the number of hepatitis C patients.

He said steps were also being taken to make Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) hepatitis-free.

The federal minister appealed to provinces to cooperate in making their respective areas free from hepatitis.

More than 10 million people in Pakistan are suffering from hepatitis C, Ahsan Iqbal said.