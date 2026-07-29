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Centre plans hepatitis-free regionsDSP Diyar Khan among 7 police personnel martyred in HanguPetrol drops by Rs0.75; diesel rises by Rs2.24Veteran actor Khalid Nizami passes away in KarachiSaudi Arabia defers repayment of Pakistan’s $5bn loan for 3 yearsPakistan welcomes Kuwait's defence cooperation pact ratificationPM Shehbaz approves key rules for Daanish Schools AuthorityNDMA issues flood, rain alert across Pakistan until Aug 4Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami appointed as Saudi's envoy to PakistanKuwait's FM praises Pakistan’s peace role in meeting with CDF

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Centre plans hepatitis-free regions | SAMAA TV