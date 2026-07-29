Drinking milk alone is not enough to maintain strong and healthy bones, according to health experts, who say a balanced diet, regular physical activity and key nutrients are essential for lifelong bone health.

Experts say bone strength depends largely on the "bone bank" built during childhood and adolescence, making healthy eating habits from an early age particularly important.

Bone density reaches its peak during early adulthood before gradually declining with age. Without proper nutrition and exercise, the risk of weak bones, fractures and osteoporosis increases significantly later in life.

According to health experts, nearly 500 million people worldwide are living with osteoporosis, while more than 10 million hip fractures are reported every year among people aged over 55.

Studies also suggest that nearly 30% of people aged over 60 die within a year of suffering a hip fracture, although age and other medical conditions also contribute to that risk.

Women face greater risk





Experts say women, particularly after menopause, lose bone density more rapidly due to hormonal changes. However, men are also increasingly affected as life expectancy continues to rise.

Once considered primarily a women's disease, osteoporosis is now becoming more common among older men.

Key nutrients for healthy bones





Health experts identify calcium, vitamin D and protein as the most important nutrients for bone health. Other minerals, including vitamin K, magnesium, zinc and phosphorus, also help strengthen bones and muscles.

Dairy products





Milk, yogurt and cheese remain among the best dietary sources of calcium.

A standard 200ml glass of milk provides around 260mg of calcium.

One large study involving more than 7,000 older adults found that those who consumed higher amounts of dairy products and protein had an 11% lower risk of falls and a 46% lower risk of hip fractures.

Adults generally require 700 to 1,200mg of calcium daily, with postmenopausal women often needing higher amounts.

Soy products





For people who avoid dairy, experts recommend soy-based foods such as tofu, edamame and tempeh.

About 100 grams of tofu contains approximately 200mg of calcium.

Researchers say naturally occurring compounds called isoflavones in soy may help preserve bone density after menopause.

Tempeh, a fermented soy product, may also improve calcium absorption.

Chia seeds





Chia seeds are rich in calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, all of which contribute to healthy bones.

Just one tablespoon contains about 95mg of calcium.

The seeds also contain omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation. While animal studies suggest they may strengthen bones, scientists say more human research is needed.

Dried fruits





Dried figs, apricots and prunes are also beneficial.

Just two dried figs provide around 100mg of calcium.

They also contain magnesium and antioxidants that may help slow bone loss.

One study found that women who consumed 50 grams of prunes daily experienced less bone loss over one year than those who did not.

Fish





Canned sardines and salmon are among the best foods for bone health because they naturally provide calcium, protein and vitamin D.

A single small can of sardines can supply nearly 30% of an adult's daily calcium requirement.

Experts say strong muscles also help protect bones by reducing the risk of falls, making adequate protein intake equally important.

Are supplements necessary?





Health experts say supplements are usually unnecessary for people who consume a balanced diet containing dairy products, leafy vegetables, fish and sufficient protein.

However, those with calcium or vitamin D deficiencies, limited sun exposure or dietary restrictions should consult a healthcare professional before taking supplements.

Researchers also caution against excessive vitamin D intake, noting that high doses may cause harm rather than provide additional benefits.

Exercise remains essential





Experts stress that nutrition alone is not enough.

Weight-bearing exercises such as brisk walking, jogging, climbing stairs and resistance training help build and maintain bone density.

They say adopting healthy eating habits and staying physically active from an early age offers the best protection against bone loss and fractures later in life.