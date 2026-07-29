Seven police personnel, including DSP Diyar Khan, were martyred in an attack on the Khazina Banda police check post in Hangu, the police said.

20 injured police personnel were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu for medical treatment.

The police said six attackers were killed in the retaliatory action.

KP CM takes notice of attack on police check post

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has taken notice of the attack on a police check post in Hangu and sought a report from the inspector general of police.

The chief minister paid tribute to the martyred DSP and police personnel and expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to their families.

He directed that the injured police officials be provided with the best medical facilities.

“Every possible assistance will be provided to the families of the martyrs,” CM Afridi said.

He said the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the fight against terrorism were unforgettable.

“Maintaining peace is our top priority, and we will not allow the sacrifices of the police force to go in vain,” he said.

The KP CM said the entire nation stood united against terrorism and the terrorists would be brought to their logical end.