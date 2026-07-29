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Petrol drops by Rs0.75; diesel rises by Rs2.24Veteran actor Khalid Nizami passes away in KarachiSaudi Arabia defers repayment of Pakistan’s $5bn loan for 3 yearsPakistan welcomes Kuwait's defence cooperation pact ratificationPM Shehbaz approves key rules for Daanish Schools AuthorityNDMA issues flood, rain alert across Pakistan until Aug 4Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami appointed as Saudi's envoy to PakistanKuwait's FM praises Pakistan’s peace role in meeting with CDFPakistan, Kuwait reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral tiesKP Assembly limits blue passports to term of office

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Pakistan welcomes Kuwait's defence cooperation pact ratification | SAMAA TV