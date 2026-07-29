Pakistan has welcomed the ratification of a defence cooperation agreement with Kuwait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson said on Wednesday the agreement would serve as an important milestone in further strengthening the long-standing defence ties between the two brotherly countries.

The Foreign Office spokesperson welcomed the ratification of the defence cooperation agreement between Pakistan and Kuwait.

The MoFA said Pakistan-Kuwait defence cooperation began in the early 1980s. The agreement provides a comprehensive institutional framework covering mutually agreed areas of military cooperation.

Pakistan, Kuwait resolve to implement defence agreement

Moreover, the Foreign Office spokesperson added that Pakistan and Kuwait would continue working together for the implementation of the defence agreement. The agreement would further strengthen institutional links between the armed forces of both countries.

It is pertinent to note that the agreement was signed in June 2023.