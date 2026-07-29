Pakistan and Kuwait have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the bilateral lies as Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz has conveyed his best wishes to Kuwait's new emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, and crown prince Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah

The prime minister said Pakistan and Kuwait shared longstanding brotherly relations based on common values and mutual trust. He said the two brotherly countries had always supported each other during difficult times and moments of happiness.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on the regional situation and the ongoing conflict. PM Shehbaz has reaffirmed the Pakistan’s full solidarity with Kuwait’s leadership and people and strongly condemned attacks on Kuwait and other brotherly Gulf countries.

The prime minister said Pakistan was playing its role as an honest and sincere mediator and facilitator for peace efforts in the region. He thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for supporting Pakistan’s peace initiatives.

PM Shehbaz has expressed satisfaction over the positive progress in Pakistan-Kuwait relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, information technology, maritime affairs and human resource development.

He appreciated Kuwait’s support for the Pakistani community and acknowledged its contribution to Kuwait’s social and economic development.

The Kuwait's foreign minister conveyed the greetings and good wishes of the Kuwaiti leadership to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Pakistan in areas of mutual interest.

Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah praised Pakistan’s role in promoting dialogue and diplomacy for regional peace. He appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in supporting peace efforts.

The Kuwait's foreign minister has also expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s leadership and people for their solidarity and steadfast support during difficult circumstances.

Both sides agreed on continued consultation and coordination on matters of mutual interest and decided to exchange delegations in the near future to further advance discussions.