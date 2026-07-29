Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah appreciated on Wednesday the Pakistan’s continued support and constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The Kuwait's foreign minister met Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, along with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nasser Abdulrahman.

The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation, and steps to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Kuwait.

He also praised the deep-rooted and historic fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strong relations and cooperation with Kuwait, stating that both countries share a common vision for regional peace, stability, and prosperity.