—°C
LIVE
SAMAA TV
اردو
SAMAA TV
Headlines
NDMA issues flood, rain alert across Pakistan until Aug 4Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami appointed as Saudi's envoy to PakistanKuwait's FM praises Pakistan’s peace role in meeting with CDFPakistan, Kuwait reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral tiesKP Assembly limits blue passports to term of office'We'll hit them very hard': Trump warns Iran of severe attacksICC fines Shahzad; warns Abbas over 'aggressive' celebrationsSheikh Hasina plans Bangladesh return by DecPTI rejects AJK election results; demands fresh pollsNepra hears June fuel price adjustment request

Suggestion

SAMAA TV

Loading...

Copyright © 2026 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.

Kuwait's FM praises Pakistan’s peace role in meeting with CDF | SAMAA TV