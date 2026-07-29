The federal government has revised petrol and diesel prices, with petrol becoming cheaper by Rs0.75 and high-speed diesel rising by Rs2.24 per litre.

The new petrol price has been fixed at Rs335.06 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has reached Rs390.62 per litre.

The latest notification issued by the government confirmed the reduction in petrol prices and an increase in diesel prices.

Earlier on Tuesday, petrol had become costlier by Rs1.63 per litre, while high-speed diesel had risen by Rs1.55 per litre. The petrol price was fixed at Rs335.81 per litre, while high-speed diesel was set at Rs388.38 per litre.