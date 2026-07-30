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Iran conflict leaves US with reduced missile interceptor inventoriesPresident Zardari, Mohsin Naqvi discuss security in KP, BalochistanDrone hits US-linked gas tanker at Egypt's Damietta portLHC bars Noreen Niazi’s arrest for one week in PECA caseUS blood supply shortage reaches crisis level, Red Cross warnsTom Holland says Zendaya is in charge of his skincare routineMark Zuckerberg predicts billions will have personal AI agentsSmartwatch health metrics can fuel anxiety, specialists sayUS launches fresh wave of strikes on Iran's IRGCCentre plans hepatitis-free regions

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Smartwatch health metrics can fuel anxiety, specialists say | SAMAA TV