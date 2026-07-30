Tom Holland has admitted that his skincare routine largely depends on his wife, Zendaya, revealing that he regularly uses her beauty products instead of buying his own.

Speaking to Esquire UK, the actor joked that he doesn't even know the name of the moisturizer he uses because Zendaya is the one who keeps the bathroom stocked.

"My lady is in charge of buying all of those creams and stuff," Holland said.

"One of the benefits is that I steal all of her stuff. And they're probably far more expensive than I think they are. I'm probably putting far too much moisturizer on than I should be."

A simple skincare routine





Despite starring in blockbuster superhero films, Holland said his everyday skincare routine is surprisingly low maintenance when he isn't filming.

"If I'm not working, just a little splash of water in the morning is kind of... I do moisturize and wear SPF, but that's kind of about it," he shared.

Supporting each other's style





The couple also consult each other before major public appearances.

While promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Zendaya recently told Entertainment Tonight that Holland usually gets an early look at her red carpet outfits, which are styled by Law Roach.

"He mostly likes everything. He rarely has any notes," Zendaya said, adding that the pair enjoy supporting each other's personal style as well as their careers.