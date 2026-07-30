A fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran has rapidly unraveled, pushing the Middle East back into a dangerous phase of military escalation.

Fresh US airstrikes targeted multiple locations across Iran after Washington accused Tehran and its allied militias of attacking American military installations in the region.

The United States carried out a fresh wave of airstrikes on Wednesday night following what it described as attempted missile attacks on US forces stationed in the Middle East.

According to reports, strikes hit several Iranian locations, including Sirik, Fars, Bushehr, Ahvaz, and Khuzestan, marking one of the broadest rounds of attacks since the ceasefire began.

Iranian media also reported explosions on Qeshm Island, where a residential building in the Chah-Tangu neighborhood was struck.

Residential area hit on Qeshm Island

Iran's state media reported that a US strike hit a residential home on Qeshm Island, located along the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRNA news agency, citing Hormozgan province Deputy Governor Ahmad Nafisi, said rescue teams were searching for people trapped beneath the rubble after the attack.

Iran's Tasnim News Agency and Press TV also reported that three explosions were heard on the island before a residential area was struck.

State media later said three people were killed in the attack, although earlier reports had put the death toll at two civilians.

The US military did not immediately respond to the casualty claims and has repeatedly maintained that it does not deliberately target civilians.

Reports from Iran said energy facilities in Ahvaz were also bombed during the latest strikes.

The attacks reportedly triggered a widespread power outage across parts of the city, adding to concerns over the impact on civilian infrastructure.

CENTCOM confirms strikes on IRGC targets

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the military operation, saying American forces carried out a "heavy wave of strikes" in direct response to Iran's attempted missile attacks a day earlier.

According to CENTCOM, American forces targeted dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities, including:

Military command centers

Missile facilities

Drone infrastructure

Coastal surveillance sites

Air defense and coastal defense positions

Maritime capabilities

CENTCOM said the objective was to further reduce threats posed by Iran and its allied groups against US personnel, commercial shipping routes, and neighboring Gulf countries.

US says all Iranian missiles intercepted

CENTCOM stated that on July 28, IRGC forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in what it described as a surprise attack on US forces deployed in the Middle East.

The US military said all incoming missiles were successfully intercepted before reaching their intended targets.

President Donald Trump later claimed that Tehran fired five missiles, adding that none reached their targets because they were intercepted.

Also Read: 'We'll hit them very hard': Trump warns Iran of severe attacks

More than 50,000 US service members remain deployed across the Middle East, with CENTCOM saying they remain "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."

US considers expanding military campaign

The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington is considering significantly expanding its military operations against Iran.

According to the report, the current attack plan could continue for up to two weeks, while additional Iranian targets remain under consideration.

The newspaper also claimed that Israel could be included in future military operations as Washington weighs multiple strategic options.

A US official was quoted as saying that more targets will be struck and that upcoming operations are expected to be broader than those conducted in recent weeks.

Before the latest strikes, President Donald Trump had warned Iran of a severe military response following attacks on American military bases. Speaking after the latest developments, Trump said, "Tehran fired missiles; now it is our turn."

He also commented on reports that China had supplied Iran with an air defense system, saying he was not surprised by the development.

Despite the escalation, Trump suggested diplomacy remained possible, stating, "We'll see if a deal can be made now."

Jordan intercepts five Iranian missiles

The conflict also spilled into neighboring Jordan. The Jordanian Armed Forces announced that they intercepted five missiles launched from Iran, according to the country's state news agency.

The announcement followed claims by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that they had fired missiles toward a US air base and another military installation in Jordan.

Also Read: IRGC claims attack on US air base and CENTCOM facility in Jordan

Separately, the US military also confirmed intercepting multiple ballistic missiles launched during the attack.

The renewed exchange of strikes signals the collapse of the brief US-Iran ceasefire and raises fears of a broader regional conflict.

With continued military operations, reports of expanding US strike plans, and ongoing missile launches across the region, tensions remain at one of their highest levels in recent months.