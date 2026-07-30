A devastating roof collapse in Harbanspura, Lahore, has claimed the lives of 10 people, including women and children, leaving several others injured.

Rescue teams worked through the night to pull victims from the rubble as authorities launched an investigation into the tragedy.

The death toll from the collapse of a dilapidated house roof near Harbanspura has risen to 10, according to rescue and hospital officials.

Rescue 1122 teams recovered all 10 victims from beneath the rubble after an extensive search operation. Police said those trapped included elderly people, women, men, children, and young adults.

Hospital officials confirmed that eight bodies were shifted to Mayo Hospital, while the bodies of two women were brought to Services Hospital.

Dr. Mudabir Rehan, the medical superintendent of Mayo Hospital, said the eight deceased included three children.

The administration of Services Hospital confirmed that three injured people were admitted for treatment, while all those declared dead had already passed away before reaching the hospitals.

Women and children among deceased

Authorities said the victims include three women and three children, highlighting the scale of the tragedy.

Among those who lost their lives were:

60-year-old Shahida

52-year-old Samina

25-year-old Mujahid

7-year-old Hammad

The injured include:

19-year-old Sania

30-year-old Nasir

35-year-old Zahid

14-year-old Sehar

50-year-old Shahid

44-year-old Sabir

Medical teams at Services Hospital continue treating the injured.

Rescue operation continue

The rescue operation remained underway under the supervision of the Lahore deputy commissioner, with Rescue 1122 teams working continuously to remove debris from the collapsed structure.

The district administration has been monitoring the operation since the previous night, with officials directing rescue workers to accelerate debris removal while ensuring the safe search for anyone who may still be trapped.

DC Lahore Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz said the rescue operation would continue until the last person was accounted for.

The commissioner visited both the accident site and Services Hospital during the night to review rescue efforts and meet survivors.

The commissioner also visited those rescued from beneath the rubble, while local MPA Malik Waheed reached the scene to assess the situation.

Hospitals placed on alert

The district administration ordered hospitals across Lahore to remain on alert to provide immediate medical assistance to those affected by the incident.

Officials stressed that saving lives remained the highest priority, with field officers instructed to remain at the site until the rescue operation was fully completed.

Inquiry launched into collapse cause

According to Rescue officials, the collapsed house had a dilapidated TR girder roof, which gave way and caused the deadly incident.

DC Ijaz confirmed that an inquiry has been launched to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

He said the removal of debris and relief efforts are continuing at full pace, adding that the district administration is personally monitoring the operation to ensure all affected families receive assistance.