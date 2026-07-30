India has released water from the Salal Dam for the 10th consecutive time, raising fears of flooding and high water levels in Pakistan's eastern rivers.

Around 120,000 cusecs of water expected to reach Pakistan

A water flow of around 120,000 cusecs is expected to enter Pakistan. The water is likely to reach Pakistan within eight to 16 hours.

The continued release of water has increased concerns over flooding and a possible flood situation in the rivers.

Water levels at Pong Dam have also risen. The inflow has reached 81,000 cusecs, while the reservoir level has increased to 1,338 feet.

Earlier on July 25, it was reported that India had turned water into a weapon once again, releasing water from the Bhakra Dam after Salal Dam, causing concerns of more flooding.