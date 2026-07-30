Pakistan's team management held a candid dressing-room meeting following the 90-run defeat to the West Indies in the opening Test, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and captain Babar Azam highlighting key mistakes that contributed to the loss, sources said.

According to sources, Sarfaraz Ahmed expressed concern over Pakistan conceding 18 no-balls, describing the figure as "intolerable" and stressing that such mistakes cannot be repeated at the Test level.

Captain Babar Azam also addressed the players, admitting that senior members of the squad, including himself, had failed to deliver.

"We are the seniors, including me, and the biggest mistakes are being made by us," Babar was quoted as saying.

Sources said Babar also criticised the bowling unit for allowing the West Indies' lower-order batters to score valuable runs, saying those contributions proved decisive in a low-scoring contest.

The meeting focused on improving discipline with the ball, reducing avoidable errors and delivering stronger performances in the second Test.

Pakistan suffer batting collapse





Pakistan were bowled out for 120 while chasing 211, handing the West Indies a 90-run victory at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and a 1-0 lead in the series.

The visitors' batting line-up collapsed on the final day, with eight batters failing to reach double figures. Captain Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 58, but received little support from the rest of the lineup.

Earlier, Pakistan had dismissed the West Indies for 311 in the first innings before being bowled out for 282, conceding a 29-run deficit. The hosts were then dismissed for 181 in their second innings, setting Pakistan a target of 211.

Babar vows comeback





Speaking after the match, Babar admitted Pakistan's batting let the team down despite an encouraging bowling performance.

He said the new ball created difficulties, while the fall of successive wickets increased the pressure on the batting unit.

"The target of 211 was achievable, and we will come back with a better performance in the next Test," the Pakistan captain said.