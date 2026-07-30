Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to make the QR code-based complaint registration system in Pakistani embassies more effective to improve services for overseas Pakistanis.

The directive came during a meeting chaired by the prime minister, where officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Information Technology and other departments briefed him on measures being taken to facilitate Pakistanis living abroad.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz described overseas Pakistanis as a valuable national asset and said providing them with efficient services remains one of the government's top priorities.

He welcomed the introduction of the QR code-based complaint system and instructed officials to ensure QR codes are prominently displayed in all embassies and high commissions. He also ordered a dedicated public awareness campaign so that more overseas Pakistanis can benefit from the facility.

Digital services expanded





Officials informed the meeting that QR codes have also been introduced to streamline services related to powers of attorney, property transactions and document verification.

They added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an evening shift at its Islamabad office to improve service delivery.

The meeting was further told that the implementation of the apostille system has simplified document authentication by introducing a one-step verification process.

Officials also said the National Information Technology Board (NITB), in collaboration with the Foreign Office, is developing a mobile application that will enable digital verification of birth, death, marriage and family registration certificates, along with other official documents.