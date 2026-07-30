The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed Joe Root as England's Test captain and Stephen Fleming as the team's head coach, marking the end of Ben Stokes' time as captain and Brendon McCullum's spell as red-ball coach.

Root has captained England in 65 Tests

Root previously captained England in 65 Test matches between 2017 and 2022. He also returned as interim captain against New Zealand at The Oval earlier this summer.

According to the BBC, Root said it was a "great honour" to be appointed England's Test captain again. During his first spell in charge from 2017 to 2022, he guided England to a record 27 Test victories in 65 matches.