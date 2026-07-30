Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reaffirmed the government's commitment to completing its constitutional term, while calling on all political parties to unite for reforms aimed at improving Pakistan's governance and democratic system.

Speaking informally with journalists in Islamabad, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the current government would complete its tenure "in every possible way."

He also said that the Field Marshal has repeatedly stated that democracy would not be allowed to derail, emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining the democratic process.

Addressing speculation about changes to Pakistan's political structure, Mohsin Naqvi clarified that he was not advocating or even discussing a presidential system.

He stressed that improving the country's existing system requires collective efforts rather than changing the constitutional framework.

Calls for all political parties to work together

The interior minister said Pakistan's political leadership must rise above differences to address the country's institutional challenges.

According to Naqvi, not only the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), but also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), should come together to improve the country's governance system.

Also Read: 'Cockroaches' can overturn system, something needs to done: Naqvi

He added that if the country's system remains weak, meaningful progress cannot be achieved regardless of other efforts.

Responding to questions regarding the situation in Azad Kashmir, Naqvi said the matter is being handled by the Azad Kashmir government.

He clarified that he has no involvement in the issue and that the regional government is addressing the matter independently.

Will remain interior minister

Naqvi also dismissed speculation regarding a possible change in his portfolio, saying he would continue serving as the Federal Interior Minister. He stated that he has no plans to become the country's foreign minister.

Commenting on matters related to PTI founder Imran Khan, the interior minister said the issue rests with the judiciary. He noted that the courts will decide the legal matters concerning the PTI founder in accordance with the law.

Naqvi further said that even at the Prime Minister's Office, documents often fail to move forward on time, adding that a single file has to pass through four to five layers of bureaucracy before it can move ahead.

"We need to devolve greater administrative powers to the grassroots level," the minister remarked.