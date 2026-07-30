India has summoned executives from US tech giant Meta, a senior official said ​on Thursday, after its Facebook platform briefly ‌restricted a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.



A video message by Modi posted on Meta's Instagram ​platform and later shared on Facebook was ​restricted temporarily on the latter. A Meta spokesperson ⁠said at the time that the post had ​been blocked inadvertently.

"We have asked Meta to come ​in at the highest level and explain what is happening," S. Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and ​Information Technology, said on Thursday.

He did not ​say who, specifically, had been requested to appear.

Meta told Indian ‌authorities ⁠it established new protocols relating to accounts of prominent persons to prevent such a situation from recurring, Krishnan added.

Meta India did not immediately respond ​to a ​Reuters request ⁠for comment on Thursday.

Modi's video post on July 23, his first addressing ​the massive student protests that forced Education Minister Dharmendra ​Pradhan ⁠to resign on Saturday, has more than 404 million views on Instagram.

The sparring with Meta is ⁠the ​latest example of Modi's government taking ​on Big Tech over content-related issues.

India is Facebook's biggest market by ​users.