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PM orders stricter action against power theftFCC declares pension legal right of retired employeesIndia summons Meta executives over briefly restricted Modi Facebook postWorld Cup boost fails to stop record Adidas share slumpPakistan defeat South Korea 3-1 in first hockey testNaqvi says govt will complete term, urges all major parties to unitePakistan targets export of 5,000 vehicles to Bangladesh by 2029'Cockroaches' can overturn system, something needs to done: NaqviBilawal asks opponents to join hands with PPP against AJK polls 'rigging'IMF unlikely to allow petroleum levy cut, minister tells committee

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World Cup boost fails to stop record Adidas share slump | SAMAA TV