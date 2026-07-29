A new leak has added to growing concerns among Google Pixel fans, suggesting the upcoming Pixel 11 series will offer only minor battery improvements while carrying higher price tags than previous models.

The latest information comes from well-known tipster Roland Quandt, whose leaked battery capacities match details that briefly appeared in an Amazon product listing before being removed.

Minimal battery upgrades expected





According to the leak, the standard Pixel 11 will feature a 4,985mAh battery, only 15mAh larger than the Pixel 10.

The bigger disappointment appears to be the Pro models.

The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to include a 4,850mAh battery, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL is tipped to feature a 5,115mAh battery.

Both capacities are reportedly lower than those found in their predecessors.

For comparison:

Pixel 11: 4,985mAh (Pixel 10: 4,970mAh)

Pixel 11 Pro: 4,850mAh (Pixel 10 Pro: 4,870mAh)

Pixel 11 Pro XL: 5,115mAh (Pixel 10 Pro XL: 5,200mAh)

The matching figures from Quandt and the earlier Amazon listing have strengthened confidence that the specifications may be accurate.

Prices expected to increase





The leak also includes expected pricing for the UK market.

According to Quandt:

Pixel 11 (256GB): £879

Pixel 11 Pro (256GB): £1,079

Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB): £1,279

Earlier US retailer listings suggested pricing of:

Pixel 11: $899

Pixel 11 Pro: $1,099

Pixel 11 Pro XL: $1,299

Google is also expected to discontinue the 128GB storage option, making 256GB the new base configuration.

Memory costs blamed for price hike





Google has previously acknowledged that rising memory prices are forcing the company to charge more for future smartphones.

The company's vice president of devices and services, Shakil Barkat, recently said increasing RAM and storage costs can no longer be absorbed by Google, making higher retail prices unavoidable.

Incremental upgrades expected





The Pixel 11 lineup is expected to run on Google's new Tensor G6 processor, though reports suggest performance gains will be modest rather than transformative.

The new chip is expected to improve battery efficiency, camera processing and AI capabilities, but is unlikely to match flagship processors from Apple or Qualcomm in raw performance.

Other rumoured improvements include:

Pixel Glow software features

MediaTek M90 modem

Better Face Unlock performance in low-light conditions

Improved power efficiency

Fans remain unconvinced





Many Pixel users have expressed disappointment online, arguing that the reported upgrades do not justify the higher prices.

Some Reddit users said they plan to keep their Pixel 10 devices, while others criticised Google's continued reliance on Tensor processors instead of adopting more powerful alternatives.

Unless Google reveals additional major features during its official launch event, many consumers appear unconvinced that the Pixel 11 series offers enough improvements to warrant an upgrade.