Pakistan and Belarus have resolved to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) , a high-level defence delegation from Belarus visited Air Headquarters and held talks with Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The Belarusian delegation was led by Chief of the General Staff, Major General Pavel Nikolayevich Muraveiko. The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, regional security, and ways to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the two countries.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening bilateral defence ties. He stressed the importance of expanding joint training exercises, enhancing technical cooperation and promoting partnership in the defence industry.

Muraveiko praises Pakistan Air Force's operational readiness

Major General Muraveiko praised the Pakistan Air Force's operational readiness and its efforts to achieve greater self-reliance. He also reaffirmed Belarus's commitment to broadening bilateral defence cooperation and strengthening military relations with Pakistan.

The meeting reflected the shared resolve of Pakistan and Belarus to deepen defence collaboration and promote closer military ties.