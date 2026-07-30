Pakistan and Saudi Arabia welcomed the proposal to convene a meeting of Arab and Islamic countries over the serious situation in Palestine.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments. The two leaders also discussed recent developments in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab.

They agreed to remain in close contact in the current situation.

Dar discusses regional developments with Malaysian FM

In a separate development, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral relations and continue cooperation at multilateral forums.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that Ishaq Dar and the Malaysian foreign minister discussed regional and international developments. They also held detailed discussions on the situation in Palestine and occupied Jerusalem.

Ishaq Dar expressed good wishes for the Malaysian government and people ahead of the upcoming state elections in Malaysia. Both sides reiterated their resolve to work together on bilateral ties and multilateral platforms.